Donald Ray Cardwell
Seymour - Donald Ray Cardwell, age 82 of Seymour, passed away on September 20, 2019 at West Hills Hospice. He retired from Knox County School System as an electrician. Donald was a Unites States Air Force veteran and served in the 134th Air National Guard during the Berlin Crisis where he received 2 medals. He was a lifetime member of Island Home Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife Hazel Cardwell and step-son Richard N. Hines III. He leaves behind daughter, Donna Beeler and her husband Todd of Seymour; step-son, Michael Hines and wife Jama of Knoxville; grandchildren, Claudia Patterson and boyfriend USMC Corporal Tristan Kindopp, Rayna Cook and her husband USMC Corporal Dustin Cook, Jace Beeler, Corey Hines, Rachel Hines and fiancé U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Kyle White; and great granddaughter, Delilah Cook.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm on Sunday, September 22nd at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow. Family and friends will gather at 12:45pm on Monday, September 23rd at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019