Donald Ray Walker
Blaine - Donald Ray Walker - age 72, of Blaine passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a member of Rutledge Pike Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Iva Walker; brothers, Bobby, Elmer, Carl Jr., and Sammy Walker; sisters, Ruby Hatfield, Helen Wright, Lena Lester, and Beulah Dail. He is survived by his brother, Charles Walker; niece, Melissa Hatfield; nephews, Rick (Margie) Hatfield, Tyler Walker, and Dillon Cardwell; and several other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Dustin Copeland. The family will gather at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM Graveside service on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Rutledge Pike Baptist Church Cemetery with Chris Hatfield, Jason Kirkland, Steven Walker, Tyler Walker, Phil Hatfield, and Larry Wood serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019