Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rutledge Pike Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Walker Obituary
Donald Ray Walker

Blaine - Donald Ray Walker - age 72, of Blaine passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a member of Rutledge Pike Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Iva Walker; brothers, Bobby, Elmer, Carl Jr., and Sammy Walker; sisters, Ruby Hatfield, Helen Wright, Lena Lester, and Beulah Dail. He is survived by his brother, Charles Walker; niece, Melissa Hatfield; nephews, Rick (Margie) Hatfield, Tyler Walker, and Dillon Cardwell; and several other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Dustin Copeland. The family will gather at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM Graveside service on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Rutledge Pike Baptist Church Cemetery with Chris Hatfield, Jason Kirkland, Steven Walker, Tyler Walker, Phil Hatfield, and Larry Wood serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now