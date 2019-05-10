Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Home
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Home
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McMurray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Reese McMurray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Reese McMurray Obituary
Donald Reese McMurray

Kingston, TN

Donald Reese McMurray, 40, of Kingston quietly passed away at home Sunday, May 5th, 2019 and went to meet his Maker in Heaven. He was a life-long resident of Roane County. He loved his pet dogs (especially Prince), family, writing music and screenplays, playing organ and guitar, meeting new people although he was shy, travel, and hiking when he was younger. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. He was preceded in death by grandparents Ross and Mary Lee McDaniel and Don McMurray, aunt and uncle Martha and R.C. Slagle, uncle Ricky McDaniel, and special cousin Eric McDaniel. He is survived by his parents, David and Betty McMurray of Kingston, grandmother Jo McMurray of Kingston, aunts Sara Beth (George) Silverman of Memphis and Sandra (Jerald) Foster of Alpharetta, GA, cousins Andrew Foster of Alpharetta, Michelle (John) Noel of Franklin, TN, Cole (Barrie) Silverman of St. Louis, MO, and Nathan Silverman of Pensacola, FL. The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Saturday, May 11, 2918, from 2:00 to 3:00 with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Jody McLoud will be leading the service. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now