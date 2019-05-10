|
Donald Reese McMurray
Kingston, TN
Donald Reese McMurray, 40, of Kingston quietly passed away at home Sunday, May 5th, 2019 and went to meet his Maker in Heaven. He was a life-long resident of Roane County. He loved his pet dogs (especially Prince), family, writing music and screenplays, playing organ and guitar, meeting new people although he was shy, travel, and hiking when he was younger. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. He was preceded in death by grandparents Ross and Mary Lee McDaniel and Don McMurray, aunt and uncle Martha and R.C. Slagle, uncle Ricky McDaniel, and special cousin Eric McDaniel. He is survived by his parents, David and Betty McMurray of Kingston, grandmother Jo McMurray of Kingston, aunts Sara Beth (George) Silverman of Memphis and Sandra (Jerald) Foster of Alpharetta, GA, cousins Andrew Foster of Alpharetta, Michelle (John) Noel of Franklin, TN, Cole (Barrie) Silverman of St. Louis, MO, and Nathan Silverman of Pensacola, FL. The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Saturday, May 11, 2918, from 2:00 to 3:00 with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Jody McLoud will be leading the service. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 10, 2019