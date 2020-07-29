Donald Rhea Davis



age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Donald was born and reared in Maryville, TN, the son of Benjamin Laring and Elsie Viola Rhea Davis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth West Davis. He had lived in the Karns Community of Knox County since 1965 and had worked at Oak Ridge National Labs for many years. He will be remembered fondly by friends at Beaver Creek United Methodist Church, the Treasure Hunting Club (SMARTS) and fellow travelers with camping and RV clubs. Survivors include children James Rhea (Sandy) Davis and Judy Lynn Edwards of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Rachel Ann Davis and Renee Leathers of Oakland, CA, James David Edwards and Suzanne Allison (George) Daws of Knoxville, TN, Lauren (Travis) McCroskey of Knoxville; great grandson Nicholas Davis and great granddaughters Molly Grace and Caroline Joy McCroskey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knox Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 37927-3310, Knoxville, TN 37917.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store