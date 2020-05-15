|
|
Donald S. Thompson
Knoxville - Don Thompson, age 73 of Knoxville, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning May 14, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1946 in the small town of Cottage Grove, TN where he was known as "Donnie" or "Duck" and was loved and adored by everyone. He there learned the importance of hard work, love for family, and most importantly how to spend his life being a servant follower of Jesus Christ. After high school, he moved to Nashville to further his education. There (at a church softball game) he met his wife, Pam Thompson, whom he honored and cherished for 51 plus years. They had two children, Donyele and Jeremy. The family moved from Nashville to Knoxville in 1981 for his job. There he led his family to join Sevier Heights Baptist Church where he immediately made an impact in so many people's lives. He loved his church and wanted nothing more than to serve and lead people to have a personal relationship with the Lord. Over the years, he was a deacon, a young-married Sunday school teacher, a volunteer for every special event, an active member of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Program, and a participant in many mission trips. His three biggest joys in his life were his grandchildren, Gunner, Grey, and Abby. Whatever they were involved in, he was always there offering encouragement and support. He loved his country, his family and friends, fireworks, holidays, birds and birdfeeders, coming up with ways to keep squirrels out of his birdfeeders, making a floral arrangement for every Sunday lunch, finding new recipes for Pam to make, Tabasco sauce, sun tea, camping, UT basketball, finding people seats on Sunday mornings, Silver Sneakers exercise class, being a "tour guide" at Dollywood for family and friends, gospel music, working in his yard (and anyone else's that needed it), Fox News, boat rides, and just "making things better" for everyone he knew. He simply loved life and lived every day to its fullest. He struggled for many years with heart disease, but few knew it. He did all he could to continue to "grind it out" to stay on this earth to be with his family and accomplish many more things, but God decided his work here had been completed.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Mary Thompson, brother, Jackie Thompson, and sister, Sue Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Thompson, children, Donyele Hall (David) and Jeremy Thompson (Whitney), grandchildren, Gunner and Grey Gibson and Abby Thompson; brother, Tommy Thompson (Joey) and sister, Betty Jo Shirk; special aunt, Maureen Evans and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Lurlye Thompson; brother-in-law, Russell Smith.
A drive-by receiving of friends will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Sevier Heights Baptist Church from 2:00-5:00. Graveside service will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in his honor to the Sevier Heights Baptist Church Disaster Relief Program, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 or to One Vision International, 2915 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Special thanks to University Cardiology and University Heart Surgeons for their compassionate care for Don over the past five months. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020