Donald Sanders Hutsell
Knoxville - Donald Sanders Hutsell, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 at Shannondale Health Center. Don was born in Maryville, TN, on December 21, 1940. He spent his childhood in Blount County until he went into the Navy. After leaving the Navy, Don moved to Knoxville. He worked at Robertshaw Controls for 32 years until he retired in 2004. Don enjoyed motorcycles, camping, boating, and playing the guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil E. Hutsell and Ruth Jenkins Hutsell; his sister, Mary Dae Payne; his brothers, Samuel "Buddy" Hutsell and Dale Hutsell; and his aunt, Rose Fehrenbaker. Don is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Peterson Hutsell; his sons, Christopher Hutsell, Donald "Donnie" Hutsell, Jr., and Scott Hutsell; his sisters, Edith "Bobbi" Dishman, Doris McDonald, and Ada Roberts; 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may come to the funeral home at any time. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020