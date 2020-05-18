Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hutsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Sanders Hutsell


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Sanders Hutsell Obituary
Donald Sanders Hutsell

Knoxville - Donald Sanders Hutsell, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 at Shannondale Health Center. Don was born in Maryville, TN, on December 21, 1940. He spent his childhood in Blount County until he went into the Navy. After leaving the Navy, Don moved to Knoxville. He worked at Robertshaw Controls for 32 years until he retired in 2004. Don enjoyed motorcycles, camping, boating, and playing the guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil E. Hutsell and Ruth Jenkins Hutsell; his sister, Mary Dae Payne; his brothers, Samuel "Buddy" Hutsell and Dale Hutsell; and his aunt, Rose Fehrenbaker. Don is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Peterson Hutsell; his sons, Christopher Hutsell, Donald "Donnie" Hutsell, Jr., and Scott Hutsell; his sisters, Edith "Bobbi" Dishman, Doris McDonald, and Ada Roberts; 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may come to the funeral home at any time. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -