Donald Shular
Knoxville - Donald G Shular, 82, passed away Friday, Dec 13,2019 at UTMC.
He was the son of Ray and Annie Shular. He graduated from Tennessee School of the Deaf. Don was a loving, sweet and kind person who loved his family and the Deaf community very much. He loved and sold flowers on Market Square for many years. Don also enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards with his Deaf friends at KCD. The family would like to thank the Interpreters and the Deaf community for their outpouring of love and support along with Kim who has provided love and care. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Annie Shular; Brother, Lynn Shular (Esther). Survivors include his loving daughters, Donna Johnson (Steve), Diane Shular (Tami) and Deby Torbett; Grandchildren, Crystal Zimmer (AJ), Shannon Manley (Steven), Josh Allen (Laura), Summer Stark, Nicole Stark and Brooke Stark; great grandchildren, Noelle, Josiah, Hunter, Hayden and Keegan; dear friend and ex wife, Dorothy Torbett and many other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name, may be made to KCD, Knoxville Center of the Deaf 3731 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville TN 37920. Services to be announced at a later date. Sherwood Chapel is honored to serve the family www.sherwoodchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019