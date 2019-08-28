Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald Thomas Novak Sr.


1937 - 2019
Donald Thomas Novak Sr. Obituary
Donald Thomas Novak, Sr

Rocky Top - Donald Thomas Novak, Sr. age 82 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at an assisted living facility in Clinton, TN.

He was born on March 22, 1937, in Elyria, Ohio to the late Steven and Francis Novak. Don was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN.

Don retired from Y-12 after 29 plus years spending his entire service in the Assembly department. He enjoyed working in his yard and traveling the world.

Preceded in death by wife; Belva Jane Novak, his parents and sister Carol of Elyria, Ohio and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Buddy and Myra Jean Gossett of Giddings, TX.

Survivors: Sons Steve Novak and wife Tammy of Athens, AL, Tom Novak and wife Denise of Oak Ridge, TN and brother-in-law Joe Eller Zephyrhills, FL.

Grandchildren: Taygon Novak and Lucy and Alyssa Novak and Ryan.

Great-grandchildren: Lance and Connor Novak.

Special caregivers and friends: Sharon Sharp, Sherri Jo Idles, special caregiver, and personal assistant, Betty Vermilion nurse, Brenda Poynter, Terrie Russell and Ronnie & Suzy Fields.

Visitation: 12:00noon - 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at The Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee with Father Richard Armstrong officiating.

Entombment: To Follow Funeral Service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
