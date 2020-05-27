|
|
Donald Walker Isley
Maryville - Donald Walker Isley age 89 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the United States Navy and attended Laurel Bank Baptist Church. Donald loved to play golf, boating, and traveling. He was a member of a Methodist church in Burlington, NC. Preceded in death by: Parents, Richard & Vivian Foster Isley; Brother, Richard Isley; Brother, Harold Isley; Sisters, Avril and Helen; Son, Kyle. Survivors include: Wife of 20 years, Mary Lee Isley; Son & Daughter-in-law, Keith & Maria Isley; Sister Luona Buwell. A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020