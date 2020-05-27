Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Isley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Walker Isley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Walker Isley Obituary
Donald Walker Isley

Maryville - Donald Walker Isley age 89 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the United States Navy and attended Laurel Bank Baptist Church. Donald loved to play golf, boating, and traveling. He was a member of a Methodist church in Burlington, NC. Preceded in death by: Parents, Richard & Vivian Foster Isley; Brother, Richard Isley; Brother, Harold Isley; Sisters, Avril and Helen; Son, Kyle. Survivors include: Wife of 20 years, Mary Lee Isley; Son & Daughter-in-law, Keith & Maria Isley; Sister Luona Buwell. A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -