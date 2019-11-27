|
Donald Wayne Hood
Rutledge - Donald Wayne Hood - age 79, of Rutledge passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Wayne was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ebert Thomas "Eb" Hood and Edith White Hood Williams; and sisters, Muriel Annette Daniel and Rita Grace Bailey. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Newman and Dawn (Randy) Dalton; grandchildren, Danielle (Justin) Henderson, Mitch (Amanda) Newman, Dustin (Madison) Dalton, and Evan (Bethanee) Newman; and great grandchildren, Luke, Rex, Emma and Iva Kate Henderson, Myles and Grace Newman. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Elizabeth Hood Fiorucci; several special nieces and nephews; brother in law, Creed Daniel; and special neighbors, Leahora and Lee Ella Enfinger; special childhood friends, Claude Brabston and Doyle Wade; and special friend, Terri Cameron. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM followed by a funeral service at 7:00PM officiated by Rev. Wayne Peace and Rev. Lewis Thomas. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Red House Cemetery at 12:45PM for a 1:00PM graveside service. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Dalton, Mike Newman, Dustin Dalton, Mitch Newman, Evan Newman, and Justin Henderson. Also serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Claude Brabston, Doyle Wade, Jim Montgomery, Tommy Parrott, and Alvin Dalton. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019