Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:45 PM
Red House Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Red House Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Wayne Hood Obituary
Donald Wayne Hood

Rutledge - Donald Wayne Hood - age 79, of Rutledge passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Wayne was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ebert Thomas "Eb" Hood and Edith White Hood Williams; and sisters, Muriel Annette Daniel and Rita Grace Bailey. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Newman and Dawn (Randy) Dalton; grandchildren, Danielle (Justin) Henderson, Mitch (Amanda) Newman, Dustin (Madison) Dalton, and Evan (Bethanee) Newman; and great grandchildren, Luke, Rex, Emma and Iva Kate Henderson, Myles and Grace Newman. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Elizabeth Hood Fiorucci; several special nieces and nephews; brother in law, Creed Daniel; and special neighbors, Leahora and Lee Ella Enfinger; special childhood friends, Claude Brabston and Doyle Wade; and special friend, Terri Cameron. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM followed by a funeral service at 7:00PM officiated by Rev. Wayne Peace and Rev. Lewis Thomas. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Red House Cemetery at 12:45PM for a 1:00PM graveside service. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Dalton, Mike Newman, Dustin Dalton, Mitch Newman, Evan Newman, and Justin Henderson. Also serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Claude Brabston, Doyle Wade, Jim Montgomery, Tommy Parrott, and Alvin Dalton. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -