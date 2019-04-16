|
Donald Wayne "Donnie" Thompson
Loudon, TN
Donald Wayne "Donnie" Thompson - age 63 of Loudon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late W.R. and Dora (Smallen) Thompson and the youngest of 14 children. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Austin Watson; sisters: Bernice Anderson and Alma Nix Moore; brothers: Gene, Bill, Clifford, Mervin and James. R. "Rocky" Thompson.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Mandy and Jamie Watson; grandson, Jonathon Watson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Wanda Eller, Joyce and Gene Colvard and Mary and Johnny Shell; brothers and sisters-in-law: Chic and Peggy Thompson, David and Petey Thompson, and Sam and Deb Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and proceed to the Davis Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services and interment at 1 p.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019