Donna Buffington Garvin
Robertsdale - Donna Buffington Garvin, a retired educator and resident of Robertsdale, Alabama passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age of 72.
Donna is survived by her sister, Cherry Morris; her brother, Herb Buffington; her sisters-in-law, Yvonne Rogers and Soozie Sundlun; and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Frances Buffington; and her spouse, Terry Garvin.
Donna was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from Farragut High School in the Class of 1966. She flew for United Airlines as a flight attendant and retired from the Baldwin County School System in Alabama.
Donna was an avid reader and a strong teacher who shared the world and her passion for reading with children, through books and her teaching in the Baldwin County School System.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Robertsdale Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center who cared for Donna with kindness and dedication.
Memorials may be made to South Baldwin Literacy Council at 21441 US Hwy 98, Foley, Alabama 36535 or www.southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com
.