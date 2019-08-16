Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Caras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Caras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Caras Obituary
Donna Caras

Knoxville - Donna Hope White Caras, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center. Donna was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Levi White and Mary Kathleen White; former husband Charles Curtis Patty; husband Albert Gus Caras. She is survived by her son Michael Patty and wife Stacey Patty; daughter Tracy Lay and husband Terry Lay; special friend Michael Lynn Deaton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Steve Alford officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now