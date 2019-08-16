|
Donna Caras
Knoxville - Donna Hope White Caras, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center. Donna was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Levi White and Mary Kathleen White; former husband Charles Curtis Patty; husband Albert Gus Caras. She is survived by her son Michael Patty and wife Stacey Patty; daughter Tracy Lay and husband Terry Lay; special friend Michael Lynn Deaton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Steve Alford officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019