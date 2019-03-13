Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kalna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Derreberry Kalna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Derreberry Kalna Obituary
Donna Derreberry Kalna

Knoxville, TN

Donna Derreberry Kalna, age 55, passed away at her home March 10, 2019. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn P. Derreberry. She leaves behind her father Charles Derreberry; son, Charlie Kalna (Katie); daughter, Angel Kalna; beloved grandson, Charles James Kalna; brothers, Ralph and Boyd (Cathy); and several nieces. A celebration of life service will be held at the Zion UM Church, 1807 Duncan Road, Knoxville, TN 37919 at 12noon on Friday, March 15. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Zion UM Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.