Donna Derreberry Kalna
Knoxville, TN
Donna Derreberry Kalna, age 55, passed away at her home March 10, 2019. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn P. Derreberry. She leaves behind her father Charles Derreberry; son, Charlie Kalna (Katie); daughter, Angel Kalna; beloved grandson, Charles James Kalna; brothers, Ralph and Boyd (Cathy); and several nieces. A celebration of life service will be held at the Zion UM Church, 1807 Duncan Road, Knoxville, TN 37919 at 12noon on Friday, March 15. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Zion UM Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019