|
|
Donna Farmer
Knoxville - Donna Gayle Farmer age 69 of Kingston, formerly of Knoxville, passed away November 5, 2019. She was a member of Norwood Church of Christ. Donna loved Jesus, her family and friends with all her heart. She loved to sing and enjoyed life. Donna never met a stranger. Preceded in death by parents, James and Lillian Farmer. She will truly be missed by her sisters, Sandi Farmer, Kathy (Greg) Evans, Sherry Reuss and special friend, Sheila Coin; nieces and nephews, Jill (Michael), Tyler (Emily), Deann (Jackie), Jim (James), Ryan (Laura) and Trevor (Kimara); great-nieces and nephews, Kamden, Kason, Korbin, Krew, Denver, Jessie, Abbey, Lilly and Mason; great-great-nephew, Emerson; Many special friends at Michael Dunn Center in Kingston. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Minister Robert Cowles officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 3 pm entombment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019