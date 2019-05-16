Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue
View Map
Knoxville, TN

Donna Fay Rucker, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 at her home.

Preceded in death by mother, Brenda Grant; father, Ronald White; grandparents, Eugene and Marie Rucker and James and Bertha White; brother, James Jr. and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Left to mourn her passing daughter, Doniesha Rucker-Wade; son, Preston Rucker; granddaughters, Destinee Glasglow, Samiya, Aleeshia and Aundreanna Rucker; sisters, LaTiesha (Jeff) Porter, Monica (Steve) McAllister -McMullen and Tammie Williams; nieces, Anthonisha (Mark) Andrews, Brittany Lundy, Nakiya (Reggie) Smith and Tania Williams; nephews, Roderick (Amanda) Rucker, Wylie (Jean Ann) Smith and Anthony (Dannisha) McAllister; aunts, Phyllis Lewis, Jeanette (William) Green, Sherri Taylor, Charlene Hamilton, Patricia White and Marva Taylor; uncles, David (Teresa) Carrington, Kelvin and Harold White; a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Friday, May 17, 2019, the family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with service to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. Bishop Designate Farris Long, Officiant and Eulogist. All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the day of service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283

www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
