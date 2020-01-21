|
Donna Faye Baird
Lenoir City -
Donna Faye Baird, 67, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18.
She was born on December 29, 1952 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Donna lived in Indiana for 50 years, but Tennessee was always her home and she enjoyed spending time there. She worked 3rd shift at Walmart for 27 years.
Donna loved music and liked to turn it up loud. Waylon Jennings and Chris Stapleton were two of her favorite singers. She liked shooting her guns, and loved anything camo.
She could fix anything and make it look brand new. She enjoyed family cookouts.
She was always doing for others. That made her happy.
One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her granddaughter, Kasey, and watch her dance and play the saxophone in band. Kasey called her "Nonna."
Donna was preceded in death by her mom, Nancy Baird, and her brother, Billy Baird, both of Lenoir City.
Donna will be missed by her dad, Don Baird and wife, Katherine, of Lenoir City; brother, Raymond Baird, of Lenoir City; daughter, Tonya Johnson and husband, Terry, and her favorite granddaughter, Kasey, all of Centerville, Indiana; along with many special family members & special friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, January 25th at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St, Lenoir City, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences, visit clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020