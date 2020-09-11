1/1
Donna Fox
Donna Fox

Knoxville - Donna Sue Fox age 60 of Knoxville, passed away September 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked with IUEC for 32 years. She loved motorcycles, 4 wheelers and hunting. Graduate of West High School. Preceded in death by sons, Josh Allmon and Barry Allmon; mother, Margueriete Cloud and father, James Collins. Survived by husband, Chuck Fox; daughter, Shannon (Kendall) Lunsford; grandchildren, Elizabeth Allmon, Isaac Lunsford, Elijah Lunsford and Eva Lunsford; brother, Darryl (Vicki) Collins; nieces, Lindsi Whitaker, Lesli Lovell, Amy Collins and Stephanie Small; sister, Alvinia (Jeff) Proffitt; brother-in-law, Scotty Fox; lots of loving friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 pm. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
September 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
