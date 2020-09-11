Donna Fox
Knoxville - Donna Sue Fox age 60 of Knoxville, passed away September 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked with IUEC for 32 years. She loved motorcycles, 4 wheelers and hunting. Graduate of West High School. Preceded in death by sons, Josh Allmon and Barry Allmon; mother, Margueriete Cloud and father, James Collins. Survived by husband, Chuck Fox; daughter, Shannon (Kendall) Lunsford; grandchildren, Elizabeth Allmon, Isaac Lunsford, Elijah Lunsford and Eva Lunsford; brother, Darryl (Vicki) Collins; nieces, Lindsi Whitaker, Lesli Lovell, Amy Collins and Stephanie Small; sister, Alvinia (Jeff) Proffitt; brother-in-law, Scotty Fox; lots of loving friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 pm. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
