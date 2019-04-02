|
Donna Garrett Breeden
Knoxville, TN
DONNA GARRETT BREEDEN, age 54, of Knoxville, TN passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019. Donna was a graduate of Jefferson County High School, Walters State Community College and the University of Tennessee. She was formerly employed as IT manager for Bush Brothers in Knoxville, and had also been employed by NSS and University of Tennessee. She was a member of Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Donna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter,
sister and friend. Preceded in death by grandparents, James Robert and Maxine Garrett; Marvin Manly; mother-in-law and
father-in-law, David and Diane Breeden. She is survived by her husband, Richard Breeden; children, Garrett Breeden and Mallory Breeden; parents, Eugene and Jean Garrett; grandmother, Evelyn Manly Foster; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Alison Garrett and their children, Tatum, Aubrey and Luke; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott and Kimberly Breeden and their children, Alex and Chad; several aunts, uncles,
cousins, and other relatives and special friends. Funeral
service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Snowden officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the
service. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday
morning at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Donna at focusonthefamily.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019