Donna Gwinn
Heiskell - Donna Marie (Simms) Gwinn, age 83, went home to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was a member of Wolf Valley Baptist Church in Heiskell, TN. Mrs. Gwinn was born on December 9, 1936 in Meadow Bridge, WV. Mrs. Gwinn was a homemaker who was always known to have a spotless house. She was also a pastor's wife for 52 years. Mrs. Gwinn was a gentle, quiet lady who preferred not to be the center of attention. She enjoyed beautiful flowers, loved coffee, and had a sweet tooth. Mrs. Gwinn was a living example of the woman described in Titus 2:5 "To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed."
Mrs. Gwinn is prececded in death by her parents Basil Curtis Simms and Mabel (Bland)(Simms) Gwinn; her baby sister, Betty Lou; and her half-brother, Junior. Mrs. Gwinn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack Gwinn; and her three sons: Duane Gwinn and his wife Tamela (McClain) Gwinn of Clarksburg, WV, Dennis Gwinn and his wife Donna (Taylor) Gwinn of Bridgeport, WV, and Jeff Gwinn and his wife Shelly (Peterson) Gwinn of Heiskell, TN; her eight grandchildren: Hannah (Gwinn) Frances and her husband David Frances of Bridgeport, WV, Jacob Gwinn and his wife Heidi (Parker) Gwinn of Knoxville, TN, Rachel (Gwinn) Walker and her husband Clint Walker of Nashville, TN, Jordan Gwinn and his wife Andrea (Spino) Gwinn of Bridgeport, WV, Christopher Gwinn of Clarksburg, WV, Esther (Gwinn)Vincent and her husband Daniel Vincent of St. Thomas, VI, Carey Gwinn and her significant other Nathan Reynolds of Clarksburg, WV, and Luke Gwinn of Heiskell, TN; and her eleven great-grandchildren: Annabel, Audrey, Alexandra, Jackson, Leah, Anna, Aaden, Harlow, Elodie, Lilli, and Paisli.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday February 4, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in Knoxville, TN with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Interment will be held 10:00am, Friday February 7, 2020, at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery in Shinnston, WV. Online condolences may be expresses at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020