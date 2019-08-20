|
|
Donna Kay Collier
Heiskell - Donna Kay Collier, age 67, of Heiskell, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehab Center. She was a member of Freeway Church of God. She is preceded in death by parents Charles and Christine Sinard; and brother Charles Terry Sinard. She is survived by husband of 37 years Horton Collier; sister Nancy Fowler (Robbie) and Sherry McMurry (Dale); sister-in-law Lisa Sinard; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Norris Health and Rehab. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 7:30pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 7:30pm with Pastor Derek Brummette to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 9:45am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and go in procession to Bells Campground for a 10:30am graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019