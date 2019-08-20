Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Bells Campground
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Kay Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Kay Collier Obituary
Donna Kay Collier

Heiskell - Donna Kay Collier, age 67, of Heiskell, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehab Center. She was a member of Freeway Church of God. She is preceded in death by parents Charles and Christine Sinard; and brother Charles Terry Sinard. She is survived by husband of 37 years Horton Collier; sister Nancy Fowler (Robbie) and Sherry McMurry (Dale); sister-in-law Lisa Sinard; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Norris Health and Rehab. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 7:30pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 7:30pm with Pastor Derek Brummette to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 9:45am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and go in procession to Bells Campground for a 10:30am graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now