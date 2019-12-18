|
Donna Lee Clark
Donna Lee Clark, 71, passed away at home on December 12th, 2019.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Sheila and Sandy Seabolt;granddaughter Lily Seabolt; two spoiled dogs, Ellie and Dolly; and one decrepit orange tabby, her arch nemesis, the Baby Junior.
Donna was born at home in 1948 to Wayne and Pearlie Clark. She was one of six children and lived in Knoxville throughout her life. To her daughters and granddaughter, she was simply "Nonna".
From Lily: I've never lost anyone "real" to me until now, someone who was so instrumental in me becoming who I am. Nonna was the anchor in our small family, the matriarch. When I was a child, I idolized her. To me, she was strong, independent, and down right magical. Nonna was capable of doing just about anything you could think of - reupholstery, plumbing, electrical wiring, small appliance repair, real good cooking, and developing complex conspiracy theories about how and why Comcast throttled her internet speeds.
Nonna worked for the phone company for 35 years as an operator, coin collector, mechanic, and marketing rep. She raised my mom and her aunt by herself and had a huge hand in raising me. She was smart, (sometimes unintentionally) funny, and above all kind.
I'm going to miss her laugh, her constant babbling about whatever the damned Republicans were doing now, and her unconditional love and support. I'll miss seeing her at her computer, diet coke in hand, streaming live videos of owls, bears, Great Danes, or whatever animals that she was currently following. I'll miss her insistence that we take food home with us, always placed within three layers of grocery bags. I'll miss hearing her concerned voice follow me around the kitchen;" A place for everything and everything in it's place".
I won't forget the times she jingle-jangled her handmade jewelry to summon good fortune for us all. I won't forget all of her "Nonna-isms" like the time she told me "You can't pick up a turd by the clean end" referring to a truly awful ex-boyfriend of mine. And I refuse to forget when she replaced our family photos in her house with pictures of the Obamas because they felt like family to her.
Nonna was one of a kind and a good woman. She was there for me when I needed her the most and I'm heartbroken I won't be able to see her again. She was never in the best of health, but I am grateful she passed at home, in her recliner, with a dog in her lap.
We are all going to miss her so much. It's unimaginable to go on without hearing her voice again, seeing her laugh, and listening to her justify making two entire steak dinners for her dogs. In some ways, we've known this was coming, but it doesn't make it any easier. We love you, Nonna.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019