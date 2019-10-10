|
|
Donna Lee Manis
Knoxville - Manis, Donna Lee - age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the comfort of her own home. She is now joined in Heaven with her father: Donald 'Chief' Manis; brother: D. Wayne Manis; Grandfathers: William C. Robertson (Papaw Clint), Clyde Manis; Grandmothers: Effie Manis and Saguine Day Robertson (Granny). She was one whom people sought compassion and advice from. She was the best mommie in the whole galaxy and cared for so many people. Please keep in prayer: surviving is her daughter, and always her baby: Maranda Donelle Manis; Grandsons: Kyle Hunter Manis and Uriah Cole Manis; Beloved pet: Zoey. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Chaplain John Wilkinson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sevier County for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019