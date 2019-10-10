Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Sevier County, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Manis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Manis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lee Manis Obituary
Donna Lee Manis

Knoxville - Manis, Donna Lee - age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the comfort of her own home. She is now joined in Heaven with her father: Donald 'Chief' Manis; brother: D. Wayne Manis; Grandfathers: William C. Robertson (Papaw Clint), Clyde Manis; Grandmothers: Effie Manis and Saguine Day Robertson (Granny). She was one whom people sought compassion and advice from. She was the best mommie in the whole galaxy and cared for so many people. Please keep in prayer: surviving is her daughter, and always her baby: Maranda Donelle Manis; Grandsons: Kyle Hunter Manis and Uriah Cole Manis; Beloved pet: Zoey. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Chaplain John Wilkinson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sevier County for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now