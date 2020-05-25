Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
8:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Louise Kitts Stout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Louise Kitts Stout Obituary
Donna Louise Kitts Stout

Knoxville - Donna Louise Kitts Stout 87 of Knoxville passed away Sunday May 24, 2020. She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, a life time resident of 4 way in. Donna enjoyed sitting at her picture window admiring her flowers, birds and watching for her family to come up the hill. She was preceded in death by husband of 47 years, Jimmy Lynn Stout; parents, Ralph Billy and Madeline Massie Kitts; niece, Ashley Kitts. Donna is survived by 5 children, David Stout, James Stout, Doug Stout, Carla (Butch) Hill and Kimberly (Charlie) McClain; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Ralph (Diane) Kitts and Rex (Rene) Kitts. Several nieces and nephews. Special friend Emma. Special thanks to Teresa and Haven. The family will receive friends Friday May 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. and leave in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for Interment. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -