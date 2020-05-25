|
Donna Louise Kitts Stout
Knoxville - Donna Louise Kitts Stout 87 of Knoxville passed away Sunday May 24, 2020. She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, a life time resident of 4 way in. Donna enjoyed sitting at her picture window admiring her flowers, birds and watching for her family to come up the hill. She was preceded in death by husband of 47 years, Jimmy Lynn Stout; parents, Ralph Billy and Madeline Massie Kitts; niece, Ashley Kitts. Donna is survived by 5 children, David Stout, James Stout, Doug Stout, Carla (Butch) Hill and Kimberly (Charlie) McClain; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Ralph (Diane) Kitts and Rex (Rene) Kitts. Several nieces and nephews. Special friend Emma. Special thanks to Teresa and Haven. The family will receive friends Friday May 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. and leave in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for Interment. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 28, 2020