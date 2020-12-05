Donna Marie Kitts
Knoxville - Donna Marie (Haynes) Kitts - age 69 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
She is preceded in death by parents, Clay and Nell (Jones) Haynes; brothers, James Haynes, Johnny Haynes; sister, Linda Nicley; and mother-in-law, Dora Kitts. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, George Kitts; children, Chris Dyer, Amanda Kitts, Holly (Joey) McBee; grandchildren, Christopher Dyer, Jessica Kitts, Kennedy, Kylie and Kenzy McBee; sisters, Shelby (Darrell) Mitchell of Knoxville, Sue (Foy) Beeler of Morristown, Phyllis (DeWayne) Christian of Rogersville; brothers, Jackie (Diane) Haynes of Morristown and Jerry (Donna) Haynes of Celina; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to Liberty Hill Cemetery for a graveside service with Reverend Mike Viles officiating.