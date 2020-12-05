1/1
Donna Marie Kitts
Donna Marie Kitts

Knoxville - Donna Marie (Haynes) Kitts - age 69 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

She is preceded in death by parents, Clay and Nell (Jones) Haynes; brothers, James Haynes, Johnny Haynes; sister, Linda Nicley; and mother-in-law, Dora Kitts. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, George Kitts; children, Chris Dyer, Amanda Kitts, Holly (Joey) McBee; grandchildren, Christopher Dyer, Jessica Kitts, Kennedy, Kylie and Kenzy McBee; sisters, Shelby (Darrell) Mitchell of Knoxville, Sue (Foy) Beeler of Morristown, Phyllis (DeWayne) Christian of Rogersville; brothers, Jackie (Diane) Haynes of Morristown and Jerry (Donna) Haynes of Celina; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to Liberty Hill Cemetery for a graveside service with Reverend Mike Viles officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Donna Kitts. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Funeral
12:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
DEC
6
Graveside service
Liberty Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
