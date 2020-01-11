Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Riverside Chapel at Memorial Park
More Obituaries for Donna Bowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Raines Bowling

Donna Raines Bowling Obituary
Donna Raines Bowling

Collierville - Donna Raines Bowling, age 75, of Collierville, TN, passed away on Friday, January, 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cerel and Helen Raines. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, "Orbie" Lee Bowling Sr.; two sons, Orbie "Lee" Bowling Jr. and John Jason Bowling (Terra); one sister, Sue Ellen Raines Andre (Bill); and four grandchildren, Kristiana Bowling, Adam Bowling, Poppy Bowling, and Henry Bowling.

In her youth, Donna loved outdoor activities like water skiing and spending time on the lake. After graduating from Central High School (1961, Memphis, TN), she attended The University of Tennessee (Knoxville) for two years and finished her degrees at the University of Memphis (B.A Education/Art and M.S. Secondary Counseling, Memphis, TN). For several decades, she had a successful career in education in the Memphis area, first as an art teacher and then as a counselor. She volunteered her time to support her state and local communities, serving as President of the Tennessee School Counselors Association (TSCA) and more recently as the chair of the Memphis/Germantown Art League (MGAL) exhibition committee.

After retirement, she continued to enjoy gardening and traveled as much as possible. She also reconnected to her passion for painting, earning several honors for her work in watercolors. She was a Christian, a proud member of the Republican Party, and embraced her Welsh ancestry and the Celtic culture.

Visitation for Donna will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN, 38119. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held the following day, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Riverside Chapel at Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to the missions of the Memphis/Germantown Art League or .

Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
