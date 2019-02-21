|
Donna Sue Cole
Blaine, TN
Donna Sue Cole - age 66 of Blaine passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Member of New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Cole; and
parents, Jerry and Flossie Allen. Survived by sons, Darrell Cole and wife Angie, Greg Cole and wife Linda; grandchildren, Dustin Murray, Shane Cole, Austin Cole, and Megan Cole; brothers, Eddie Allen and wife Pam, Johnny Allen and wife Karen, and Mike Allen and wife Linda. The family will receive friends
5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Bridges Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Wayne Grubb and Pastor Logan Heatherly
officiating followed by a procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the interment. Pallbearers: Shane Cole, Austin Cole, Marvin Walker, Dustin Murray, Andy Allen and Jason Allen. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019