Donna Sue McCord
Knoxville - Donna Sue McCord age 58, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Donna Sue was an avid Tennessee Volunteer Fan.
Preceded in death by parents, Ivan and Helen McCord; brother, Danny Cardwell; nephew, Chucky Miller; brother-in-law, Charles Miller.
Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Casey McCord; grandson, Kayson Priest; sisters, Diana Cooper and husband, Milton, Dolores Miller and Ja Halliburton; brother, Johnny Cardwell; several beloved nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Lawson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Donna Sue's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019