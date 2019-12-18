Services
Knoxville - Donna Suzanne Burnette was born July 8, 1964, and died December 16, 2019, at home, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father, D. Joe Burnette. Donna is survived by her son, Michael Abrams; brother, Michael Burnette (Leah); mother, Doris Fay Burnette; and Marley, her dog who was her constant companion. She is experiencing the promises of God and dancing with the Angels. Graveside service will be 11am Friday at Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
