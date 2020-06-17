Donny Clarence Deaton
Lenoir City - Donny Clarence Deaton age 55, lifelong resident of Lenoir City, passed away on June 16, 2020 surrounded by the ones he loved most in this world. He courageously fought a two year battle with cancer. Donny was a 1983 graduate of Lenoir City High School. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Donny began his career at Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. He went on to work at A. E. Staley and John Deere. Donny finished his career at Malibu Boats. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, loyal father, proud Pappy, lover of animals, farmer, avid outdoorsman, and the hardest working man you have ever seen. He painstakingly tended the land on which four generations of Deatons have lived. Farming was a great joy for him and his sons will tell you that he never left a task undone. Donny cherished and adored his wife Trudy; she was forever his favorite person. For his sons, he was the epitome of strength and dedication. His grandchildren will always be reminded of him and how much he loved them. Donny enjoyed collecting antique guns, fishing at Citico with his sons, visiting the mountains with his wife, barbequing with friends and bowling with the family. He loved being with his family and most of all telling stories about his father. We know he can now rest, for the hard work he has done here. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Murlon Deaton and Clara Mae (Franklin) Deaton, and brother, John Isaac Deaton. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Trudy (White) Deaton; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert and Emily Deaton of Loudon, and Daniel Deaton of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Elyse and Isaac Deaton; brother and sister-in-law, Ronny and Tammy Deaton; many beloved, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday at New Providence Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. And before you go, Donny was known to say "Watch out for them stupid DEER!" Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.