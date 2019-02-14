|
Donzella Marie Lane
Knoxville, TN
Donzella Marie Lane, 80, left this Earth to be with our Lord on February 11, 2019 while resting peacefully at the home of her grandson Keith and his wife Keli Lane. Marie was born January 11, 1939 in Greenback, TN. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Halls, and retired from Standard Knitting Mills of Knoxville. She enjoyed gospel singing, sewing, embroidery, shopping, visits from grand/great-grandchildren,
holiday gatherings and reunions. She is preceded in death by her husband, U.J. (Buddy) Lane, parents, Dexter and Selma Sharp, brother Alan, and sisters, Mary and Barbara (Peggy) Sharp. Marie is survived by her sons: Rocky & wife Joyce, Mark & wife Jenny, and Paul & wife Andrea. Grandchildren: Keith & wife Keli, Brandon & wife Samantha, Cynthia, Jessica, Alyssa, Dustin & wife Kacie, and Amy. Great-grandchildren: Peyton & Angel Lane, Elaina, Gabriel, and Eli. Brothers: Robert, Carl, Ed, Jim, and Curtis Sharp. Sisters: Sharon Eunice and Lois Boshears. Special thanks to Marie's grandson Keith and wife Keli Lane for the love and sacrifice made caring for Marie, at their home, in her final years. Receiving of family & friends will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls on Saturday, February 16th from 12:00-2:00 pm with service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Marie requests donations be made to the local Humane Society or the Lupus Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019