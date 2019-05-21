|
Dora Mae Huffine
Loudon, TN
Dora Mae (Russell) Huffine, age 84 of Loudon, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.She is survived by four sons, Randy Huffine, FL, Rick, Rodney and Russell Huffine, all of Loudon; grandchildren, Kirsten, Chad, Timothy, Jessie and Rodney; 8 great grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Albert and Marie Russell, Loudon, Kenny Russell, Loudon, Harold and Sheryl Russell, Maryville, Mike Russell, Loudon, Mable Thompson, Loudon, Violet and Jim Bivens, Maryville; numerous nieces and nephews. Interment 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 21st in Corinth Cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019