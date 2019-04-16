Services
Dora Mincey
Dr. Dora "Rosemarie" Mincey

Dr. Dora "Rosemarie" Mincey Obituary
Dr. Dora "Rosemarie" Mincey

Knoxville, TN

Dr. Dora "Rosemarie" Mincey, age 52, of Knoxville passed away early Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at her home. Rosemarie is preceded in death by her father, James Clyde (J.C.) Mincey. She is survived by her mother, Agnes White Mincey; uncle, Ronnie (Mary) Mincey; aunts, Helen (Bill) Phillips, Marie (Bill) Wilder, Pat (Cecil) McMurray, Gail Farris, Laverne Henry, and Loretta White; the "Pearls"; and too many loving cousins to mention. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Rosemarie's cousin, Jeff McMurray will officiate. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday for Graveside Services at Virtue Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 725 Virtue Road, Knoxville, TN 37934. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Mincey family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
