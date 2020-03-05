|
|
Dora Smith Kryder
Knoxville - Dora Smith Kryder, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on February 29, 2020. Dora was born on June 30, 1927 to Benjamin Franklin Smith and Dora Belle (Kreis) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert A. Kryder; siblings, C. Darrell Smith, B. Frank Smith, Jr., John Arthur Smith, Arthur Houston "Ott" Smith, S. Kreis Smith, Glenn L. Smith, William B. Smith, Gladys Defoe, and Kathryn Simpson Dry.
She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Kryder; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Rick Cantrell. Numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
A private family graveside service was previously held. A memorial service may be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020