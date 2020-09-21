Dorcy Lee Fritts



Rocky Top -



Dorcy Lee Fritts, age 90, went to his heavenly home on September 19, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1929 in Anderson County and lived in Rocky Top with his cherished wife of 70 years, Margaret. He enjoyed the family farm and raising cattle and beagles. He competed in brace beagling and was an early member of Atomic Beagle Club for more than 50 years. Dorcy was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church for nearly 70 years. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Royal Ambassador leader. He was the church treasurer for 50 years. He was also a 50-year member of both the Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 and Coal Creek Order of the Eastern Star 226. He served in the United States Army 1951-53 and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Mamie Fritts, sister Ruby Fritts, and brother James K. Fritts. He is survived by:



Survivors:



Wife Margaret Rose Kesterson Fritts



Daughter Kippy Todd



Grandson Benjamin Todd



Granddaughter Alison Todd



A host of other relatives and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for their loving care for Dorcy.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Clinch River Baptist Church:



Clinch River Baptist Church



RE: Dorcy Fritts



P.O. Box 968



Lake City, TN 37769



Visitation: 5:00PM - 7:00PM Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.



Funeral Service: 7PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster officiating.



Interment: Family and friends will meet at 2:00PM Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.









