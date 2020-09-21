1/1
Dorcy Lee Fritts
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorcy Lee Fritts

Rocky Top -

Dorcy Lee Fritts, age 90, went to his heavenly home on September 19, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1929 in Anderson County and lived in Rocky Top with his cherished wife of 70 years, Margaret. He enjoyed the family farm and raising cattle and beagles. He competed in brace beagling and was an early member of Atomic Beagle Club for more than 50 years. Dorcy was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church for nearly 70 years. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Royal Ambassador leader. He was the church treasurer for 50 years. He was also a 50-year member of both the Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 and Coal Creek Order of the Eastern Star 226. He served in the United States Army 1951-53 and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Mamie Fritts, sister Ruby Fritts, and brother James K. Fritts. He is survived by:

Survivors:

Wife Margaret Rose Kesterson Fritts

Daughter Kippy Todd

Grandson Benjamin Todd

Granddaughter Alison Todd

A host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for their loving care for Dorcy.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Clinch River Baptist Church:

Clinch River Baptist Church

RE: Dorcy Fritts

P.O. Box 968

Lake City, TN 37769

Visitation: 5:00PM - 7:00PM Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 2:00PM Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Interment
02:00 PM
Leach Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatmaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved