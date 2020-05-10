Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Aline Coffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Aline Coffey Obituary
Doris Aline Coffey

Knoxville - Coffey, Doris Aline 83 of Knoxville, TN went to her Heavenly Home Friday, May 8, 2020. She was a longtime member of Arlington Baptist Church. Doris was a switchboard operator for over 42 years with the US Post Office, St Mary's Hospital, TVA and Home Federal. She was also known for her poetry and her love of writing. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Horace C. Coffey; parents, Emmett and Erma Clark; foster parents also her aunt and uncle, Ella and Charles Vaughn; siblings, Erma Wolfenbarger and Earl Clark; foster sister, Charlene Hess. She is survived by son, Brian Coffey; brothers, Boyd Clark and Kenneth McGinness; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Susan Collins for her exceptional care. Family and friends may come to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home between 10am-5pm to pay their respects at their convenience on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or Tennessee Alzheimer's at www.alztennessee.org.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -