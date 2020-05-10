|
Doris Aline Coffey
Knoxville - Coffey, Doris Aline 83 of Knoxville, TN went to her Heavenly Home Friday, May 8, 2020. She was a longtime member of Arlington Baptist Church. Doris was a switchboard operator for over 42 years with the US Post Office, St Mary's Hospital, TVA and Home Federal. She was also known for her poetry and her love of writing. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Horace C. Coffey; parents, Emmett and Erma Clark; foster parents also her aunt and uncle, Ella and Charles Vaughn; siblings, Erma Wolfenbarger and Earl Clark; foster sister, Charlene Hess. She is survived by son, Brian Coffey; brothers, Boyd Clark and Kenneth McGinness; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Susan Collins for her exceptional care. Family and friends may come to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home between 10am-5pm to pay their respects at their convenience on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or Tennessee Alzheimer's at www.alztennessee.org.
