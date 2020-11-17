1/1
Doris Anita Norman
Doris Anita Norman

Doris Anita Norman, age 80, passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for over one decade. She was the daughter of the late Buford and Hazel Day, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Mrs. Norman loved her family and was very involved in their lives. She also had a special love for animals. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Phyllis McElhaney.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years Tony Norman, daughters Heather Norman and Holly Norman, brother Wayne (Joyce) Day, sister Janice (Bobby) Hudson, sister Helen Grimm, sister-in-laws Martha Lou (Carl) Branum and Vesta Norman, brother in law Jerry Norman, and several family members and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM in the chapel of Woodhaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 1PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations in Doris Normans's name to Alzheimer's Tennessee @ www.AlzTennessee.org

Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Doris Norman.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
