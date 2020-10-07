Doris Ann Catani
Tellico Village Loudon - Doris Ann Catani was welcomed into the arms of Christ on October 6, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children.
She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a faithful parishioner. She lovingly cared for her family, home, and her Tellico Village community. Many who knew her recognized she had a PHD in love.
Born on December 14, 1933 in New Jersey, she moved as an adult to Ohio and Illinois prior to retiring in East Tennessee. Having traveled extensively, her favorite trips included family. On her best days you'd find her preparing a meal, writing a thoughtful letter or card, making a beautiful craft, listening to a friend or family member, or reading a favorite book or magazine. Always stylish, ever sensible, and a loving wife, mother, sister, and Nonni, she lived a complete love story.
Predeceased by her parents and brothers, Howard and Donald Leber.
Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Mario J. Catani; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Karen Catani; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Michael Pfeiffer; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Deanene Catani; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Catherine Catani; grandchildren: Matthew (Stephanie) Catani, Sean (Amanda) Pfeiffer, Ryan Pfeiffer and Elaine Loarca, Cate (Eric) Robertson, Christopher Pfeiffer and Stephanie Mikel, Kellen (Callie) Catani, Ciarra (Bryan) Meeker, Cedar Pasori and Alex Gardner, Lauren Pfeiffer and James Keating, Sazan Pasori and Tim Switzer, Karly Light, and Mario H. Catani; great-grandchildren, Luca Catani, Paige and Tate Pfeiffer, Naomi and Sofia Catani, and Everett Robertson. "All our life's a circle, and the years keep rolling by."
A funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 2pm, Friday, October 9, 2020. Visitation will held one hour prior. Friends are invited to attend the Inurnment on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, American Diabetes Association
, or Lions International.
