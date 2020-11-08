Doris Ann HickmanMaynardville - Doris Ann (Williams) Hickman-age 68 of Maynardville passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was a member of Emory Road Baptist Church. She was unreasonably protective of her kids and grandkids and just as unapologetic about it. Her strong faith and strength allowed her to face every burden and hardship with love and grace. She laughed easily and often. She smiled warmly. She danced, joked and sang with a child like joy. She led her life with acceptance and unconditional love of every person she knew and in doing so, taught us all what everlasting love is. The greatest part of her lives on through all of us, her love. She preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bill and Nellie Mae (Collins) Williams; brothers, Hollis, Billy, Leon and A. J. Williams.She is survived by the father of her children and life partner, Howard Hickman; children and spouses, Crystal and J. R. Crawford; Heather Hickman and Chelsey Bledsoe; Bridgett and Adam Byrge; Eddie Hickman and Marilyn Tharpe; step-sons, Robert Hickman; Scott and Francis Hickman; grandchildren, Shawn, Austin and Blake Crawford, Ciara and Aiden Byrge, Wyatt Hickman, Faith Ann Hickman, Elizabeth Hickman, Megan and Dylan Hickman. Brothers and sisters, Jackie Williams, David Williams, Philis Capps, Margie McDaniel, Sandy Hemphill, Carolyn Graves, Janice Hankins, Lois Oliver and Gail Lakins. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Williams officiating with music by Rev. Eddie Williams, Timmy and Pam Williams. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet by 10 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go with the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Eddie Hickman, J. R. Crawford, Adam Byrge, Shawn Crawford, Austin Crawford, Blake Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers: Ralph Oliver and Kenneth Hankins. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.