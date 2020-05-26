|
|
Doris Ann Holland
Towne Lake - Doris Ann Holland, age 69, of Towne Lake, passed away into the arms of the Lord on May 24, 2020. She was born January 29, 1951, in Knoxville, TN to the late Orton Spangler and Martha Joan Holley. She is survived by her husband, William Holland, her son, Vernon Scott Ferguson and wife Sheila, grandsons Blake Ferguson and Colton Ferguson, and granddaughter Madison Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Dean Ferguson, and her sister, Donna Caldwell. She also is survived by Robert's daughter, Jessica Ferguson, and William's sister. Cherryl Holland, and her children Amber Nelson and Sean Tatem.
Doris had been a resident of Towne Lake for the last 24 years. She was devoted to her husband and family and lived her life with a meaningful and purposeful existence until her disease resulted in the progressive loss of mental capability. Anyone who knew her knew that she would help others because she had a loving heart.
Arrangements are being handled by Poole Funeral Home, Woodstock, GA. Her burial will be at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020