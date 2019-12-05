|
|
Doris Ann Perry
Powell - Doris Ann Perry, Age 86 of Powell, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Powell where she enjoyed singing in the choir and supporting missions. She served as an Administrator with Knox County School for 25 years and majored in Biblical Studies at Carson Newman College. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George Perry.
She is survived by her three children, Chuck (Theresa) Perry of Morristown, TN, George Ann Perry (Powell) and Melody (Rusty) Holloway of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Matthew (Christy) Perry of Powell, Keith (Erin) Holloway of Hendersonville, TN, Thomas and Olivia Holloway of Hendersonville, TN, Daniel Butler of Lenoir City, TN, and great grandchildren, Cooper and Graham Holloway, of Hendersonville, TN, and a very loving Perry family of Brothers and Sisters in Laws, and nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice Center for their tender and compassionate care during her last days; and special love and gratitude to Ms. Tiffany Brown and Ms. Amanda Wilson, who lovingly tended her every need and became family to her.
The family will receive friends on Thurs. Dec 5 from 5-7 at Woodhaven Chapel with funeral services immediately following at 7pm. The interment will be on Fri. Dec 6, 11 a.m. at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with Pastor Phil Jones and Rev. Jim Perry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , Memphis. Condolences can be made at www.woodhavenfh.com
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Doris Perry family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019