Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Doris Ann Sharpe

Doris Ann Sharpe Obituary
Doris Ann Sharpe

Seymour, TN

Doris Ann Sharpe, age 85 of Seymour, TN, formerly of Asheville, NC passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Ollie Carter; and sister, Virginia Carter. Her survivors include:

husband, Ray Sharpe; sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Donna Sharpe, and Robert Sharpe; grandchildren, Michael and Bryan Sharpe, Curtis and Clarissa Sharpe; great-grandchildren, Madison Fritts, Chevis Sharpe, Gabriel and Olivia Sharpe; nephew, Buddy Gudger; and niece, Rebecca Gudger. The family will receive friends 2-3 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 with memorial service to follow at 3 PM in the Parlor of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
