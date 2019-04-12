|
|
Doris Ann Sharpe
Seymour, TN
Doris Ann Sharpe, age 85 of Seymour, TN, formerly of Asheville, NC passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Ollie Carter; and sister, Virginia Carter. Her survivors include:
husband, Ray Sharpe; sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Donna Sharpe, and Robert Sharpe; grandchildren, Michael and Bryan Sharpe, Curtis and Clarissa Sharpe; great-grandchildren, Madison Fritts, Chevis Sharpe, Gabriel and Olivia Sharpe; nephew, Buddy Gudger; and niece, Rebecca Gudger. The family will receive friends 2-3 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 with memorial service to follow at 3 PM in the Parlor of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019