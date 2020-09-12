1/1
Doris Annette Hickle Lindsey
Doris Annette Hickle Lindsey

Strawberry Plains - Doris Annette Hickle Lindsey, age 78, of Strawberry Plains, TN fell asleep in death September 8, 2020 at home in Florida. She was an avid worshiper of Jehovah and lover of the written word. She fancied all things butterflies and felt the best color for the world was purple. She loved her family fiercely and lived life vivaciously. She is preceded in death by husband Paul Lindsey, daughter, Deborah Lindsey, father, Reverend James V. Hickle, mothers' Anna McDaniel and Betha Goin. She is survived by sons and daughters, Reverend Rickey and Lisa Carter, Greg and Tammy Carter, Pamela and Devon Harriott, sisters and brothers-in-law, Phillis Jessie, Georgie and John Welch, Sam Lindsey, grandchildren, Cody Carter, Christina and Brian Ballard, Matthew Slover and Zachary Seligson, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Pallbearers will include Greg Carter, Cody Carter, Jake Carter, Dewayne Massengill, Danny Goodman, and Johnny Welch. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 with service to follow, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Reverend Danny Goodman and Reverend Rick Carter officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Hickle Cemetery, Luttrell. Arrangements by Cooke Mortuary, 220 Highway 61 East, Maynardville, Tennessee 37807.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
SEP
15
Interment
11:00 AM
Hickle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
