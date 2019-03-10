Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Doris Hewell
Doris Arlene Hewell


1939 - 2019
Doris Arlene Hewell Obituary
Doris Arlene Hewell

Knoxville, TN

Doris Arlene Hewell, Age 79, of Knoxville, TN, departed this earth to be with her heavenly Father on March 7, 2019. Doris was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Walter and Celera Fleming on August 23, 1939. Throughout her life she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She served in the Knox County schools as a volunteer nurse and cafeteria server. Some of her greatest joys were being around children and most recently, the excitement for the arrival of her first great grandchild. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Hewell. She is preceded in death by their son Thomas. She is survived by her children, Kimberly, James, Kathleen, and her granddaughter, Kristine. An internment of ashes will be held at a later date at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland as well as a Celebration of Life. Condolences may be offered at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
