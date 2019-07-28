|
|
Doris Bishop, 91, passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Throughout her life, Doris was a devoted, loving wife and mother; an avid gardener with passion for traveling with family and friends and playing bridge. Her faith in the church always guided her and gave her strength and comfort.
During her final years, she received amazing love and excellent care from the staff at Arbor Terrace and in her final stages of life, from Pat Edwards and team of Angels Around the Clock.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Bishop. Survived by daughter, (Nancy), son, (Glenn); grandchildren, (Rindy, Lindy, Cindy, Dustin, Lauren, Sean) and her eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive in Farragut with a service to follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019