Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Powell, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Powell, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Jacque" Brock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris "Jacque" Brock Obituary
Doris "Jacque" Brock

Knoxville - Doris "Jacque" Brock, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away December 24, 2019. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell and loved the Lord. Loving Mother and Mamaw. Preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Brock; parents, James and Kathleen DeFord; great-grandson, Gabriel Adams Brock; sister-in-law, Senora DeFord. Survived by children, Donna Brock, Keith (Betsy) Brock and Rodney (Sue) Brock; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Schuler, Clay Brock, Lynette Payne, Courtney (Jordan) Turner, Ryan Schuler, Drew Brock, Morgan Brock, Hayden Brock, Ethan Schuler, Jarod Schuler and Kylee Schuler; great-grandchildren, Molly, Bailey, and Nate Schuler and Carter Jane Turner; brothers, Jim DeFord, Jerry (Brenda) DeFord, and Terry DeFord; sister, Janice (Darrell) Kitts; honorary great-grandchildren, Cameron, Abby and Mason; lifelong friend, Mary Phillips and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Temple Baptist Church in Powell with service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow service at Piney Grove Cemetery on Piney Grove Church Rd. Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -