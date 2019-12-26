|
Doris "Jacque" Brock
Knoxville - Doris "Jacque" Brock, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away December 24, 2019. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell and loved the Lord. Loving Mother and Mamaw. Preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Brock; parents, James and Kathleen DeFord; great-grandson, Gabriel Adams Brock; sister-in-law, Senora DeFord. Survived by children, Donna Brock, Keith (Betsy) Brock and Rodney (Sue) Brock; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Schuler, Clay Brock, Lynette Payne, Courtney (Jordan) Turner, Ryan Schuler, Drew Brock, Morgan Brock, Hayden Brock, Ethan Schuler, Jarod Schuler and Kylee Schuler; great-grandchildren, Molly, Bailey, and Nate Schuler and Carter Jane Turner; brothers, Jim DeFord, Jerry (Brenda) DeFord, and Terry DeFord; sister, Janice (Darrell) Kitts; honorary great-grandchildren, Cameron, Abby and Mason; lifelong friend, Mary Phillips and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Temple Baptist Church in Powell with service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow service at Piney Grove Cemetery on Piney Grove Church Rd. Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
