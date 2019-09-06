Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Clinton


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Clinton Obituary
Doris Clinton

Knoxville - Doris Jones Clinton, 91, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home after an extended illness.

She was born April 30, 1938 in Buena Vista, TN, the daughter of James Arlie Jones and Alma Lorene Abbott Jones.

Mrs. Clinton was a long-time active member of Robertsville Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She taught Sunday School, helped with Children's choirs, and worked with Senior Adults for many years. She loved singing gospel music and was active in the adult choir as well as community chorus in Oak Ridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Sharpe of Oakdale, Mary Lois Stooksbury of Oak Ridge; one brother James "Buddy" Jones of Oak Ridge; a nephew Richard Stooksbury and 5 infant grandchildren.

Mrs. Clinton is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Sam. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1957, married Sam after Wednesday night Prayer Meeting, and moved to Florida for a six-month honeymoon and to attend classes at the University of Florida.

She is also survived by her daughter Pam Smith (Jim) of Knoxville; son Steve Clinton (Melody) of Ringgold, GA; Grandchildren Linli and Lauryn Smith of Knoxville and Rebecca and Scott Clinton of Ringgold, GA; two sisters Ann Hartman (Boyd) of Karns and Debbie McKenzie (Ben) of Rydal, GA and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM At Weatherford Mortuary, 158 S. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, and the funeral will begin at 1:30 pm with Dr. Brian Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An on-line guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now