Doris Clinton
Knoxville - Doris Jones Clinton, 91, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home after an extended illness.
She was born April 30, 1938 in Buena Vista, TN, the daughter of James Arlie Jones and Alma Lorene Abbott Jones.
Mrs. Clinton was a long-time active member of Robertsville Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She taught Sunday School, helped with Children's choirs, and worked with Senior Adults for many years. She loved singing gospel music and was active in the adult choir as well as community chorus in Oak Ridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Sharpe of Oakdale, Mary Lois Stooksbury of Oak Ridge; one brother James "Buddy" Jones of Oak Ridge; a nephew Richard Stooksbury and 5 infant grandchildren.
Mrs. Clinton is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Sam. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1957, married Sam after Wednesday night Prayer Meeting, and moved to Florida for a six-month honeymoon and to attend classes at the University of Florida.
She is also survived by her daughter Pam Smith (Jim) of Knoxville; son Steve Clinton (Melody) of Ringgold, GA; Grandchildren Linli and Lauryn Smith of Knoxville and Rebecca and Scott Clinton of Ringgold, GA; two sisters Ann Hartman (Boyd) of Karns and Debbie McKenzie (Ben) of Rydal, GA and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM At Weatherford Mortuary, 158 S. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, and the funeral will begin at 1:30 pm with Dr. Brian Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An on-line guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019