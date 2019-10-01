|
|
Doris Cronin
- - Doris Ann "Tina" Tino Cronin was born on June 28, 1949 and passed away on September 28, 2019.
She is survived by her son: Jeff (Suzanne) Cronin of Seymour; granddaughters: Katie and Ashlynn Cronin of Seymour; sisters: Brenda Dixon of Greeneville and Phillis (Jerry) Jolly of Sparta; brothers Phillip Tino of Arizona and Jim (Shine) Tino of Cookeville, many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Allen Cronin; her parents: Clyde Aletha Tino; friend: David A. Hagaman; brother: Rodney Dale; sister-in-law and dear friend: Edwina Cronin Kent.
Doris was born and raised in Greene County, graduating high school from Greenville High in 1968. She enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968 and served 6 years. While stationed in California she met her husband Paul. They married and lived in Colorado, Japan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Illinois. She was always a caregiver beginning with her husband and son. She spent much of her life working in Mother's Day Out programs caring for preschool aged children. She returned to Greene County in 2004 after the death of her husband. At this time she began working at Greene Valley Developmental Center where she continued caring for others. She retired from GVDC in 2012. After retirement, she enjoyed travelling with her friend David throughout the Southeastern United States. She provided excellent care for David in his last year of life as he fought his battle with cancer. In 2018, she moved to Seymour, Tennessee to be near her son, daughter-in-law and two beloved granddaughters. Due to her declining health, she moved to Atria Weston Place in Knoxville, Tennessee in early 2019. She was diagnosed with advanced ALS in May 2019.
The family extends a special thank you to the employees of Atria Weston Place, Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, and Teresa Cooper of Maxim Healthcare for providing exceptional care to Tina in her final months.
The family will receive friends and family to be held at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home, Greeneville, Tennessee on Friday October 4 from 6 - 8 pm.
Interment will take place at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 at a later date.
In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Doris "Tina" Cronin to The ALS Association Tennessee Chapter at webtn.alsa.org or mail to ALS Donations P.O. Box 96, Natick MA 01760.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019