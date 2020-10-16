1/
Doris Crowell
Doris Crowell

Kingston, TN - Doris Marie Cherry Crowell of Kingston, TN passed away on October 15, 2020. She was a long-time member of Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Kingston TN where she served as Treasurer for thirty plus years. She graduated from Roane State Community College with high honors, a member of the Order of Eastern Star #432 of Troy TN for fifty plus years and an auxiliary member of Kingston Rotary Club. Retired from Martin Marietta of Oak Ridge. Doris devoted many years to the sport of bowling and was a long-time member of the Roane County Women's Bowling Association. She served as Secretary for many years and a member of the RCWBA Hall of Fame, attended many local, state and National Tournaments, served on the Board of Tennessee State Women's Bowling Association and elected to the TSWBA Hall of Fame. Doris was a long-time UT fan and enjoyed traveling. She was lucky to have wonderful neighbors for many years. She is preceded in death by husband, Richard A. Crowell, son and daughter in law Fredric M. and Marlene Broyles Crowell, parents, Watson Aubrey and Johnnie Cherry, sister and brother in law, Sarah Joyce and Sammie Wilson. Survived by granddaughter, Carmen Marie Crowell of Jonesborough, TN, niece, Cheryl D. Kennedy (John), nephew, Rondel Wilson all of Kingston, TN, special nephew Bret Aune. Cousins: Bobby J. Cherry, Lisa Cherry, Penny (Peter) Cherry Diagle all of Atlanta GA, Tommy Cherry of Troy TN and beloved dog Peyton. Thank you to Amedisys and special thanks to friend and caregiver Melissa Stout. Graveside Service 3:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Lawnville Cemetery with Reverend Dale Watson officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Crowell Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
