Doris Deaner

Doris Deaner Obituary
Doris Deaner

Knoxville - Doris Koechert Deaner, age 92, a resident of Sherrill Hills in Knoxville, formerly of Gatlinburg, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Helmut Koechert and Fred Deaner.

Doris had a long career as a piano teacher, composer, lecturer and lifelong concert pianist. She had a sharp wit, a ready smile, and loved to entertain with her music. Doris will be missed by her many friends, especially those at Sherrill Hills and Echo Ridge, as well as devoted former piano student, Robert Bachar and cherished friend, Judy Rattner.

To honor Doris' requests no services will be held. As a memorial Doris asked that her friends share a smile with someone they love. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -